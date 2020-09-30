UPP rolls out its ‘team to redeem’

Spread the love













‘We can do better’ was the theme of the evening when the country’s main opposition party officially unveiled its full slate of election candidates.

The United Progressive Party’s (UPP) roll-out on Sunday was reportedly watched by thousands of viewers at home and abroad, who tuned in via Facebook and Zoom.

Candidates gave a speech explaining their vision for the constituency they hope to run and the country at large at the event staged at Freedom Hall, the headquarters of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union in St John’s.

Invited guests from the various constituencies were also in attendance.

Addresses were also given by former Prime Minister Dr Baldwin Spencer, along with party chairman D Gisele Isaac.

Touted as the ‘team to redeem’, the UPP’s political leader Harold Lovell said the 16 candidates were “the complete package”.

Former finance minister Lovell hopes to reclaim the St John’s City East seat he lost in 2014 to the ABLP’s Melford Nicholas.

Speaking on the evening, he said the public was already familiar with each of the representatives, who many had seen “fighting for the rights of this country”.

He said he was especially heartened by their diversity, adding that they include candidates as young as 25, along with “women who have made a name for themselves”, and “men committed not to deals but ideals”.

General elections are not constitutionally due until 2023 although Prime Minister Gaston Browne has hinted they could take place earlier. The incumbent Labour Party (ABLP) is yet to officially announce its candidates.