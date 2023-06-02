UPP representatives welcome donations of wheelchairs for their constituencies

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

The donation of three wheelchairs by the Diaspora Progressives — a United Progressive Party (UPP)-affiliated organisation based outside of Antigua and Barbuda — was welcomed by members of the opposition party yesterday.

Pearl Quinn-Williams, who received a wheelchair on behalf of the St John’s Rural North Constituency, said she intends to hand it over to the Cedar Grove Clinic.

The wheelchair for the St Phillip’s North constituency was collected by Alex Browne, who indicated that although a recipient has not yet been determined, it will go towards a worthy cause.

Meanwhile, although he was not at the presentation, the Member of Parliament for St Mary’s South Kelvin Simon has indicated his intention to donate his constituency’s wheelchair to a physically-challenged individual in Old Road.

“It’s not just about these wheelchairs today, we have others in the pipeline which will be shipped shortly,” Jermaine Edwards a member of the Diaspora Progressives said.

She added that physically-challenged individuals in Barbuda are also set to benefit from the initiative.

“We can’t fill the whole void, but we believe by each wheelchair that we donate, it’s going to help a family that’s in need,” said Stafford Lewis, another member of the Diaspora Progressives.

The wheelchair initiative initially began with the donation of wheelchairs to the St John’s Rural West Constituency. The initiative was then extended to include other constituencies.

Future plans of the organisation include addressing youth affairs and facilitating programmes for the elderly.

Their members of the Diaspora Progressives iconsists of Antiguans and Barbudans residing in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.