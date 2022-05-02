UPP renews call for election date

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

The political leader of the opposition party has once again put pressure on the Prime Minister to announce the date of the next general election.

There has been widespread speculation over when the election will be called in Antigua and Barbuda, with many believing that it will be before March 2023 which is when it is constitutionally due.

At yesterday’s Labour Day rally held by the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) and ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), Prime Minister Gaston Browne gave the latest and most concrete hint that elections could be called within a matter of months.

“We are months away from general elections and I expect each of you to become advocates of this great institution. There is no time for you to sit by and look on.

“You need to defend this great institution and to promote this great institution. You need to protect us in every single medium,” Prime Minister Gaston Browne urged supporters.

However, United Progressive Party (UPP) Political Leader Harold Lovell remained unmoved by the news, stressing that the opposition has long been calling on the country’s leader to announce the election date.

“We’ve said to the Prime Minister that he needs to stop the bluffing and he needs to call the election. We thought he would call the election today and we’re calling on him to call the elections.

“People are fed up, people have no confidence in this government, he needs to call the election and he will get a resounding message from the people of Antigua and Barbuda,” Lovell told Observer yesterday.

Meanwhile, Browne targeted undecided voters towards the end of his Labour Day remarks, encouraging them to vote for experienced ABLP politicians.

“You need capable people, you need experienced ministers to preside over the affairs of this country, not people looking for Christmas to come, looking for Santa Claus, but individuals who are committed to your empowerment,” the Prime Minister added.



