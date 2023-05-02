UPP reaffirms commitment to fight for working class during Labour Day celebrations  

- Advertisement -

A lack of faith in the ruling party was the strident cry among members of the United Progressive Party yesterday during their annual rally to mark Labour Day.

Opposition supporters convened outside the headquarters of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) for a series of speeches by members of both bodies.

UPP leader Jamale Pringle told the crowd the current Labour Party administration was the “worst thing for workers of this country”.

“I stand with workers and say we cannot trust this government,” he said. “It’s the UPP and ABWU who have put forward policies to better the lives of the working class.”

Pringle pledged the party’s commitment to continue to work alongside the union on policies to safeguard workers’ rights.

The run-up to this year’s Labour Day festivities has been characterised by a series of industrial actions from public sector staff including teachers and nurses frustrated by stagnant wages, among other things.

Meanwhile, the ABWU’s General Secretary David Massiah said the working class had little confidence that the government can successfully cushion the blow of the economic challenges currently facing the country along with the wider world.

And he lambasted the government’s recent claims of robust economic growth “when people cannot get running water and are having challenges to get paid on time and pensioners having problems to get their money”.

He claimed the only people to prosper are those at the highest echelons of the Labour Party administration.