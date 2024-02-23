UPP protesters demand Sir Molwyn be stripped of health minister portfolio

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

Several members of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) protested outside of the Parliament yesterday, demanding that Prime Minister Gaston Browne remove Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph.

Along with other supporters, Senator Jonathan Joseph and Pearl Quinn-Williams displayed placards that stated “the health care in Antigua is in crisis” and Sir Molwyn “must go”.

Observer media spoke to Senator Joseph who elaborated on the message that they were trying to send.

“Our healthcare system is in a crisis; it is worsening every day under the stewardship of MP Molwyn Joseph for 10 years now. He would have gotten a health care system, a public hospital, in a good condition, on solid footing, and he has run it into the ground,” he said.

The UPP, for several weeks, has been protesting against the stewardship of the health minister.

Senator Joseph said that the Prime Minister needs to choose someone who can better lead the healthcare system.

“The Prime Minister should give consideration to looking outside of his Cabinet for the replacement; someone who has the skills to pull things together and to turn it around,” he said.

Sir Molwyn has spent much time over the last few weeks at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre overseeing renovation work being undertaken. He recently claimed he had been prevented from doing so earlier by the Mount St John’s Medical Centre Act.

This is despite a legal change in 2021.

However, Senator Joseph said he doesn’t believe that Sir Molwyn’s recent appearances at the hospital should be commended, adding “the biggest problem is that he micromanages, and he doesn’t listen to his technicians”.

Earlier this month, Sir Molwyn pledged to personally help rectify problems at the hospital, vowing to visit daily, if needed, until matters are addressed. Low staff morale, malfunctioning equipment and the lack of a maintenance manual were among some of the issues cited.