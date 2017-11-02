UPP Political promises to build on the positives of previous administrations

New Story

As Antigua and Barbuda celebrated its 36th anniversary of independence yesterday, the country’s main opposition party promised a new era of governance that will build on the positive advancements made by previous administrations.

Harold Lovell, the political leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), said that the UPP would strive even harder for the good of all Antiguans and Barbudans and those who call this country home.

“We intend to restore the dignity of our people through meaningful employment and social programmes that will uplift lives and offer hope. We commit to honest management of the people’s money, and to putting that money to work for all Antiguans and Barbudans; not just for a chosen few,” Lovell said in the opposition’s Independence Address to the nation.

He said that as the twin-island state celebrates its 36th anniversary of political independence, it is important that we reflect on what he described as a landmark year for the country. The political leader said following several highly publicised national and international scandals there was the loss of Antigua’s visa-free access to Canada in June; a lacklustre and disappointing 60th anniversary of July/August Carnival; and then Hurricane Irma’s arrival in early September.

Lovell said although the hurricane left behind a path of destruction and misery in Barbuda, it also engendered an outpouring of love and unity between Barbudans and Antiguans.

