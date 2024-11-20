UPP Political Leader selects Quinn-Williams to succeed Nicholas in the Upper House

- Advertisement -

Political Leader of the United Progressive Party Jamale Pringle has selected Mrs. Pearl Quinn-Williams to succeed Senate Minority Leader Shawn Nicholas in the Upper House.

Senator Nicholas announced her departure during the sitting of Tuesday, November 19, and will be stepping down after an 11-year tenure, on Friday, November 22.

Quinn-Williams will receive her Instrument of Appointment on Monday, November 25, at Government House, where Sir Clare Roberts, Governor-General’s Deputy, will preside.

MP Pringle, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House, is responsible for his Party’s senatorial appointments. He lauds Nicholas for her exemplary service and has cited “the professionalism with which you have carried out your senatorial duties; the high standard of your discourse, inside and outside the Chamber; and the loyalty you have demonstrated as a representative of the United Progressive Party.”

Meanwhile, he is extending to Quinn-Williams “sincere appreciation for the professionalism, diligence, good citizenship, and party loyalty you have demonstrated as a Caretaker,” and charges her with achieving “an even higher level of excellence in this new appointment.”

The United Progressive Party assures there has been no “resignation” by Senator Nicholas and confirms that she continues in her capacity as General-Secretary of the organization.

The Leadership, Executive and Membership of the Party sincerely congratulate Sister Quinn-Williams on her elevation and extend heartfelt gratitude and admiration to Sister Nicholas for her faultless representation in the Senate and the Nation.