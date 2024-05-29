UPP Political Leader denies that he and his colleagues were invited to SIDS4 Conference

- Advertisement -

MP Jamale Pringle, Leader of the Opposition and Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), categorically denies the rumours that he and his parliamentary colleagues received an invitation to participate – as delegates, observers, or otherwise – in the United

Nations’ fourth Small Island Developing States conference (SIDS4) now underway in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Party received from the Office of the Governor-General a letter of invitation addressed to the Leader of the Opposition, which invited the Opposition Parliamentarians and their guests to “The Governor-General’s Welcome Reception for the Heads of Delegation, 4th SIDS

International Conference,” which was held on Sunday, May 26.

On his own, MP Pringle was invited by the prime minister and his wife to a “dinner in honour of the Heads of State/Government” attending the Conference, at Sandals Grande Antigua.

“I received no other communication, not in person, nor by email, from any other government office or agency inviting our attendance at, or participation in, the Conference,” MP Pringle states.

Accordingly, both invitations were declined. While the expectation of the Party was that the Conference would be hosted by the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda, the event has been treated, instead, like a project of the Cabinet and the Antigua Labour Party – a distortion that the UPP cannot

support.