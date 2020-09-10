UPP officially names final five election candidates

Spread the love













Current leaders of the UPP are among the final five candidates unveiled this morning by the main opposition party to contest the next general elections.

Political leader Harold Lovell and opposition leader Jamale Pringle will represent St John’s City East and All Saints East & St Luke respectively.

Lovell has been a familiar face on the local political scene for many years, and was a senior Cabinet member for a decade under the previous UPP administration, holding the position of finance minister among others.

Pringle was thrown into a leadership role after emerging as the only winner on the UPP’s ticket in 2018, earning him the nickname ‘Single Pringle’. He has been a strong advocate for youth and business development.

Also officially announced today are attorney Sherfield Bowen for St Phillip’s South, national footballer Tevaughn Harriette – aka ‘Peter Reds’ – for St Peter, and teacher and psychologist Cleon Athill.

General elections are constitutionally due in 2023 although Prime Minister Gaston Browne has hinted they could be called earlier.