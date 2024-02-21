UPP must ensure leadership race doesn’t create factions – analyst

- Advertisement -

With the main opposition United Progressive Party preparing to host its leadership contest in two months, political analyst Peter Wickham says the party should ensure it is handled swiftly to prevent division among supporters beyond April.

To date, current leader Jamale Pringle looks set to go head to head against Richard Lewis, MP for St John’s Rural West, and Pearl Quinn-Williams, the party’s caretaker for St John’s Rural North.

Observer spoke to Wickham yesterday to review some of the biggest political headlines in Antigua since the start of 2024.

“Pringle, to my mind, should have been Political Leader for a long time before and was not, and in a situation where he is a Member of Parliament, but that the party was led externally would suggest that he was not seen as a logical person to lead the party,” he said when asked who he saw as best positioned to become the next leader.

Pringle was appointed the UPP’s Deputy Political Leader when Lovell won his bid to be re-elected Political Leader in 2019.

In the 2018 election, Pringle was the sole member of the UPP slate of candidates to win his seat, holding on to the party’s stronghold of All Saints East and St Luke.

Wickham suggested that Lewis was better placed now being an MP to challenge Pringle for the job, seeing him as a popular candidate among the general population.

“Of course, these are political contests within political parties so we don’t know if the popular sentiment will join necessarily with the political sentiment,” Wickham said, noting that the UPP will be better served to ensure that the fight remains amicable.

“My sense is that this is a contest that the party should have had a while ago because these things are likely to be divisive, and whenever you have divisive elections, the idea is to have them out of the way as quickly and as close to the previous election as possible so that you have time to mend fences,” he added.

Lewis previously challenged Lovell in 2019 for the top spot in what was seen as a highly contentious battle between the two men for the role.

Some sources have suggested that Lewis may face some resistance to the idea of him being party leader.

Wickham said that Lewis will have to prove that he is capable of leading the UPP to victory at the next general election, and mend some of their internal divisions if he is elected.

“In this situation, the party does one or two things; either the party either throws its hands in the air and says that I am making the choice that I want, and the public could like it or not like it, and hopefully the public will come around to our view as to why the person is not the preferred option eventually.

“And this has happened in the region, where unpopular decisions have been made in terms of who leads the party,” he said.

Wickham opined that Quinn-Williams will have a tough job to win the Political Leader spot as she is not a Member of Parliament.