UPP mobilisation intensifies with the launch of ‘UPPliftment Week’

- Advertisement -

The United Progressive Party (UPP) will stage ‘UPPliftment Week’ from December 4 to 10.

The week will be celebrated with a series of events to mobilise the party’s base and facilitate greater public dialogue around its main message of ‘Relief, Recovery and Shared Prosperity’, a release said.

The UPP said it believes that an engaged citizenry is a sign of a healthy democracy. Since 2020 when the UPP launched its slate of candidates, the team said it has been in full listening mode to ensure that voters have a bigger voice in the changes they want to see and to encourage greater participation in decisions that affect all aspects of their lives.

As Antiguans and Barbudans prepare to go to the polls, the UPP will release some of its major policies and programmes during UPPliftment Week. The party will host a number of activities to facilitate voters’ questions during live and virtual panel discussions and Q&A sessions, and roundtable consultations with industry leaders and stakeholders on key topics that affect quality of life issues and the economy.

“The UPP wants to ensure that the voices of ordinary citizens are heard and that our policies and programmes address their needs. We recognise that there is a strong link between education and political participation and we want to fully engage voters as we present our message,” said the UPP’s Political Leader Harold Lovell.

The week’s events will include: Youth Forum’s networking reception and moderated discussion from 6pm-9.30pm on December 4; press conference on December 6 at 10am; Generation X fitness jam – stretch, stroll, jog and jam from 4pm on Dec 8; annual Grand Time Pork Fest – UPP Women’s Forum (Heroes Day) from 12pm-6pm on December 9; and Small Business Pull-Up in St Phillip’s South from 12pm on December 10.