UPP leader rejects claims of ‘unsustainable’ policy proposals

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has sought to reject any suggestion that its election proposals are unsustainable.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the UPP’s Political Leader, Harold Lovell, addressed the reaction to the party’s ‘youth homeownership voucher’, which was announced during its recently held youth forum.

According to the UPP’s Facebook post, the proposal would give first-time homeowners – up to the age of 35, whose homes were constructed under any affordable housing programmes – a $3,600 voucher from the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) to be applied to electricity bills for the first six months.

“Having purchased your first home … you use your time and scarce resources to purchase your furniture and appliances.

“In order to help young people to see their way for the first 12 months, we would apply a waiver of $3,600 which would allow young persons to get their electricity…in our view, the [Buyer’s Assist Option Programme] and the APUA voucher will go a long way in helping young people,” the political leader said.

The programme, according to Lovell, will match the initial capital raised by young people towards the purchase of their home.

On Monday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne suggested on social media that the idea was fiscally irresponsible and that “given the opportunity to govern, [the UPP] will vacuum the Treasury with their theft and giveaways”.

Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) Senator, Aziza Lake, also commented under the post, saying “nonsensical promises to entice young people to vote for them are financially irresponsible”.

Lovell responded to these comments stating that “the Prime Minister has said that a lot of things are not feasible”, referencing the National School Meals Programme and the School Uniform Grant Programme which were both introduced by the UPP.

“There are a lot of things that we have put on the table and the Prime Minister [has] looked at the wrong side of the equation—they look at the revenue side where we look at the expenditure side.

“By reprioritising our expenses, by prioritising things that benefit people, these will all pay for themselves in the long run,” Lovell claimed.

The UPP press conference, which was part of the party’s ‘UPPliftment Week’, came days before the official launch of the ABLP’s election on December 19.

The next general elections are constitutionally due in March 2023.