UPP highlights the role of its women in politics as it celebrates 30 years

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Reflections on its accomplishments and those who helped to build the party, especially its women, will be prominently featured this week during the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) 30-year celebration as a political party.

Speaking on the Voice of the People show yesterday, UPP General Secretary, Senator Shawn Nicholas, reflected on the UPP’s role in seeing women elected to office.

“It was the United Progressive Party that produced the first woman to be a Member of Parliament in the form of Dr Jacqui Quinn … of whom women in Antigua owe a debt of gratitude [because] she broke the glass ceiling,” she said.

Nicholas praised her party for pushing female candidates to run for elected office, but said there is more that could be done.

“If you ask me, we could do a better job in terms of putting women on the slate, but we know how the issue is, but I would be one of those advocates that says it is time to change the way we do things to enable more women to come to the fore … but there are women, especially young women, who are putting their hands up saying they are interested,” she revealed.

In recent times, the UPP has seen several women take up the mantle of leadership in various roles within the party, to which Nicholas said there should be an “internal assessment to make sure the [playing] field is level” for women.

Sha also noted that women face having to put their personal development and life on hold in order to go into politics alongside men who have an easier time entering the political scene while they — the women — are “expected to do all the things a man does and more”.

Meanwhile, former minister of Agriculture Hilston Baptiste, who also spoke on the programme, argued that women need to receive more support and guidance from the party.

The UPP, on its news portal Real News Antigua, said that other highlights of the celebration include paying tribute to its late political icons to include Sir George Walter, Dr Ivor Heath, Leonard “Tim” Hector, Charlesworth Samuel, and Frankie Nunes.

The party will also discuss the roles played by its youth arm, recall protests organised by the UPP, and analyse the circumstances that caused the party to win the 2004 election.

The celebration of its anniversary will continue until May 1, Labour Day.