UPP convention date announced

The Public Relations Officer for the United Progressive Party, or U.P.P., Damani Tabor has confirmed the date of the party’s convention.

While it was publicised that the convention would be in November this year, Tabor says meeting will be held more specifically on the November 17 and 18.

The party is expected to elect its executive during the convention.

The confirmation comes almost a day after 2018 election U.P.P candidate Senator Richard Lewis announced his intent to vie for the party’s leadership.

Even with his announcement, there is still uncertainty concerning the future of the present leader of the party Harold Lovell, who has remained tight lipped on the matter.

On Friday during an interview on Observer AM, Lovell had this to say.

That was UPP Leader Harold Lovell speaking with the host of Observer AM Daren Matthew-Ward.