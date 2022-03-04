UPP candidate for All Saints West gifts students with laptops and tablets 

Freemansville Primary School students receiving their devices Buckley’s Primary School student receiving her device

Students attending three schools in the All Saints West Constituency are benefitting from a donation of laptops and tablets which will assist them with learning remotely.

The donations from United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for the area, Anthony Smith, were presented to students at the Buckley’s Primary School, Freemansville Primary School, and Sea View Farm Primary School, who were having difficulty in accessing their lessons online.

Similar donations will be made to students attending the JT Ambrose Primary in the near future.

Dymiah Thomas and Jahlique Hazelwood were the recipients at the Buckley’s Primary School. Principal Monica Drew who expressed gratitude on behalf of the school, said the contribution was most fitting, as it will assist with bridging the online learning gap for those students.

At the Freemansville Primary School, the electronic devices were donated to Kenniel Samuel, Genesis Shoy and Isaiah Shoy. The Principal of that school, Mrs Baptiste, also expressed gratitude on behalf of the students, the parents, and the school, for the timely donations.

Shamarar Cummings from grade 3, Cliana, Clayton, and Cliff Joseph from grade 6, grade 5 and kindergarten, respectively, were the beneficiaries of the tablets and laptops at the Sea View Farm Primary School.

Principal Carol Lashley commended Smith for his valuable contribution and his extensive work with the schools in the community, in these difficult financial times.

Smith was quoted in a statement saying education, the development of entrepreneurs, sports, culture, and community enhancement will continue to be his focus as he helps individuals to climb the socio-economic ladder.

He also added that small economies like Antigua and Barbuda have enough money circulating for all to live healthy and prosperous lives.

Meantime, the UPP representative has started a drive to refurbish all the primary schools in his constituency with books.

This is a part of his “Need to Read” Program, which seeks to empower young minds, one book at a time.

Already, the Sea View Farm and the Freemansville primary schools have each received over 500 books, while Buckley’s and JT Ambrose primary schools are awaiting their donations.

The young businessman said his aim is to improve the lives of the people within his community and the best way to do that is through education.