UPP announces ‘People’s Parliament’ on January 18

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Almost a month after the two main opposition parties, United Progressive Party (UPP) and Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM), boycotted the budget debate, the UPP has announced its intention to host a ‘People’s Parliament’ on January 18.

In protest at what they deemed was insufficient time to prepare responses to the Prime Minister’s budget speech on December 15, opposition members of both Houses of Parliament—the House of Representatives and the Senate—failed to show up to the subsequent debates in both chambers, claiming that they had been “shut out” of the process by the government.

They later rejected claims their actions had been a ‘boycott’, which Merriam-Webster defines as a “concerted refusal to have dealings with (a person or an organisation) to express disapproval… of certain conditions”.

Yesterday, the UPP announced that the date of their People’s Parliament event has been changed from the previously slated January 11 to coincide with the first anniversary of the January 18 general elections.

The act of symbolism, in the UPP’s view, is due to the opposition—the UPP, BPM and independent MP Asot Michael—receiving more individual votes in the election than the ruling administration, which ultimately retained just a one-seat majority.

A UPP press release pledged that the party would issue its promised response to the budget, adding “the Opposition MPs will be reviewing the Browne administration’s first year in office – a year that saw high inflation, high crime, and high rates of borrowing, but low performance in sectors such as health, education and public works”.

The announcement of the People’s Parliament came following widespread criticism of the opposition’s shunning of last month’s budget debates. Many felt the move gave the government free rein to attack the opposition for the no-show while giving glowing reviews of their ministerial work without any pushback.

Last week, Barbuda MP Trevor Walker told Twin Island Media that he didn’t believe the opposition would routinely boycott parliamentary debates if it disliked the procedures put in place.

The People’s Parliament is expected to be held at the UPP headquarters at Freedom Hall, starting at 5pm with a roundtable discussion by opposition senators, followed by a “Lower House Debate” an hour later.

Opposition MPs will also be holding discussions on various Facebook and radio programmes to “discuss the importance of maintaining an accountable democracy, the impact of the recent steep tax hikes and the current state of governance” in the coming days.