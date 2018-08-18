UPDATED: Two road fatalities this morning

Breaking Story

Two men died this morning in a horrific two vehicular accident and another is being treated for minor injuries.

A man who was reportedly driving a car, collided with a pickup on Factory Road nearby the transport board vehicle inspection centre. This occurred shortly after 6 o’clock this morning.

He died on the scene while his passenger, a male, reportedly died at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle with which he collided has been identified as Magistrate Dexter Wason who confirmed to OBSERVER media exclusively that he is hospitalised with minor injuries.

Wason, the magistrate in charge of the Traffic Court, said, the report on social media about his “untimely demise is grossly exaggerated.” He says the car driver died at the scene and the other man succumbed at the same hospital where he, Wason, is being treated.

He was speaking from his hospital bed in the Emergency Room.

The police are still trying to determine the identity of the deceased driver of the other vehicle since there was no identification in his vehicle, a police source says.

In another unrelated accident, which also occurred shortly after 6 a.m., a woman’s car allegedly crashed and burst into flames. Initially, police sources told our newsroom that the woman in that All Saints Road accident had died. However, moments ago, they indicated she is alive and there was confusion in the report coming back to them given that the two accident to occurred simultaneously.

Her identity has not been released.

The two road deaths today bring the number of fatalities to four for the year.