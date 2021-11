A new travel advisory which will be issued soon gives passengers permission to take an approved rapid-test upon arrival to Antigua and Barbuda.



This change will take effect from Wednesday 17th November and passengers must also be fully vaccinated in order to gain entry.

A list of approved rapid tests published by the WHO, the US/FDA and the NHS will be included in the travel advisory.

Passengers have the option of arriving with a negative PCR test or be subject to rapid testing on arrival.