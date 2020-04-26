UPDATE: Police Investigate Death of Two males

Police are continuing their investigations into the death of two males, who were pronounced dead at Mount St. John Medical Center on Sunday 26th April.

Jordan Ambrose, 24 of Tanner Street was pronounced dead by a medical doctor around 10am shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 27yr old Ricaldo Phillip of Gambles was transported to the hospital by EMS around 1:26pm and was pronounced dead approximately 10 minutes after all efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. There are no signs of foul play in both incidents. Further investigations are ongoing.