An elderly man whose body was found earlier today has been named as 72-year-old Alfred Mussington Musmain.



He was discovered at his College Street, Green Bay, home at around 9am by a relative who went to visit him. He was pronounced dead by a doctor shortly after 11am.



Musmain was last seen alive sometime on Friday morning.



Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said there is no evidence to suggest foul play.