Update on fatal road smash

Police are continuing to appeal to motorists in Antigua and Barbuda to exercise caution, and drive with due care and attention when using the roads.

Extra care must be taken when driving on roads that are visibly wet, under repairs or have loose gravel.

Around 10.50pm on Friday, the police responded to a traffic collision on All Saints Road, in the vicinity of Emmerson Drive, involving 25-year-old Terrance Colbourne of Briggins Estate.

The allegations are that Colbourne was travelling west to east in a white Toyota Corolla when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and collided head on into a culvert on the side of the road.

The jaws of life had to be used to free his body from the wreckage.

He was transported to Mount St John’s Medical Centre by EMS. He was pronounced dead around 11.58pm by a doctor.

Further investigations are ongoing.