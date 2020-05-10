Update on dive shop robbery

Police have reportedly recovered items that were stolen from Dive Carib, a scuba diving company based in English Harbour.

Dive Carib was burgled on Friday, with several thousand dollars’ worth of diving equipment stolen.

According to news sources, lawmen discovered the items at a home in Grays Farm – and one of the operators of the business told Observer moments ago he is awaiting confirmation from the police.

The business operators had offered US$1000 reward for any information leading to retrieval of the equipment, but it is uncertain whether this led to the reported discovery.

The stolen items include scuba cylinders, buoyancy control devices, scuba regulators and dive computers.

Calls to police for comment went unanswered. Observer will bring you more details as we get them.