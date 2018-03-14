UPDATE: Mitchell leads ruling party to victory in Grenada general election

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) — The ruling New National Party (NNP) was returned to office on Tuesday winning eight of the seats declared so far in Tuesday’s general election.

The party, which won all 15 seats in the 2013 general election, is leading in all the other seats yet to be declared.

According to the preliminary results, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is leading his NNP to another five year term, as the party has already taken Carriacou Petite Martinique, St Mark, St David, the Town of St George, St George West and the St George’ South East, St Patrick West and St Andrew North West.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Nazim Burke is in a tight race with the NNP’s Tobias Clement with the results being 1417 to 1521 respectively with less than three more of the 10 polling stations yet to declare its results.

In the St George South constituency, former public servant and trade unionist Raymond Roberts, of the NDC is trailing (1,112 votes) Health Minister Nickolas Tang Conway Steele (1271 votes) with six more polling stations to report.

Political commentator Peter Wickham said that the NNP is on course to win all the 15 seats in the elections.

He said the NNP had been able to improve upon its 2013 showing.