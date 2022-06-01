Up and Over FC remain top of the table in Over 40 Football League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Up and Over FC pushed their perfect record to 5-0 over the weekend in the Over 40 Football League.

The victors edged out Legacy FC by a 1-0 margin when the two teams clashed on Sunday at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s technical facility in Paynters.

A 14th minute strike by Micah Daniel made the difference for Up and Over who remain at the top of the eight-team table with 15 points.

Legacy, however, are 4th with seven points.

Tun N Bang FC recorded the largest victory of the day with a 4-1 thrashing over Extraordinary Men in the feature encounter of the quadruple hear evening.

National striker, Peter ‘Big Pete’ Byers was a goal shy of a hat-trick for the victors, scoring in the 6th and 44th minutes.

His brother and former national player, Janiel ‘Board’ Simon scored in the 27th minute while teammate Robin Toussaint rounded off the throng of goals with a shot in the 54th minute.

Former national player, Rowan ‘3 Fives’ Isaac got one back for Extraordinary Men in the 19th minute.

Tun N Bang who had a slow start to the competition, now sit in the 6th spot with six points after five showings while Extraordinary Men are 7th with three points.

In the other matches played that day, Dun Bar Crew trounced Golden Grove Masters 3-1 while Westham FC and Turf Masters played to a one-all draw.

National player, Tamorley ‘Ziggy’ Thomas recorded a brace for Dun Bar Crew, netting in the 13th and 27th minutes.

Teammate, Keith Kelly found the back of the net in the 48th minute while for Golden Grove Masters Pierre Cooke was the lone goal-scorer.

Westham’s Albert Barthley found the back of the net while the equalizer came from Donavan Peart.

Dun Bar are now second with 12 points while Golden Grove Masters sit at the bottom of the table, still without a point.

Westham are 3rd with eight points and Turf Masters are 5th with seven.

Matches will continue on Sunday starting at 3pm with Extraordinary Men facing Turf Masters.

At 4:20pm, Golden Grove Masters will play Up and Over FC and, at 5:40pm, Dun Bar Crew will battle Westham.

Meanwhile, in the feature encounter at 7pm, Legacy FC will play Tun N Bang FC.