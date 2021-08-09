28.6 C
St John's
Monday, 09 August, 2021
New requirements for entering Transport Board

The Antigua & Barbuda Transport Board has announced that in order to access services at its facility, some of its customers must be fully vaccinated.

A memo from the organisation said taxi and bus drivers will now have to show proof or evidence of vaccination, before renewing their licenses or using other services at the Transport Board.

General Manager of Transport Board, Hubert Jarvis said in a memo that persons must show evidence or proof of being fully vaccinated against the covid-19 virus.

He said the requirements are in keeping with “a recent Cabinet decision pertaining to the coronavirus problem/crisis”.

