30.1 C
St John's
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesUnvaccinated students won't be allowed to enter school plants from tomorrow
The Big StoriesUncategorized

Unvaccinated students won’t be allowed to enter school plants from tomorrow

0
54
The Antigua and Barbuda government has become one of the first within the region to implement vaccine mandates, in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The majority of these mandates will come into effect on October 1.

The Cabinet says that it does not intend to renege on its policy of having only vaccinated students on school compounds.

A statement released earlier today, notes that “Any secondary school student who has failed to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by this date shall not enter onto the premises of their Schools on Thursday November 11 2021, until vaccinated.”

The Cabinet says that achieving herd immunity within the Secondary Schools is a lawful objective intended to keep all students, teachers and staff safe.

“The law requires that parents prepare their children to attend schools. Getting their sons and daughters who are 12 years and older vaccinated, and eligible to attend secondary schools, is the responsibility of parents.”

According to the statement, if the children are not prepared, they shall not be allowed on the premises of the schools effective Thursday 11 November, 2021.

Previous articleChild Month to be centred on symbiotic relationship between child-rearing institutions
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

7 − 4 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!