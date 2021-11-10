Unvaccinated students won’t be allowed to enter school plants from tomorrow

The Cabinet says that it does not intend to renege on its policy of having only vaccinated students on school compounds.

A statement released earlier today, notes that “Any secondary school student who has failed to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by this date shall not enter onto the premises of their Schools on Thursday November 11 2021, until vaccinated.”

The Cabinet says that achieving herd immunity within the Secondary Schools is a lawful objective intended to keep all students, teachers and staff safe.

“The law requires that parents prepare their children to attend schools. Getting their sons and daughters who are 12 years and older vaccinated, and eligible to attend secondary schools, is the responsibility of parents.”

According to the statement, if the children are not prepared, they shall not be allowed on the premises of the schools effective Thursday 11 November, 2021.