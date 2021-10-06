28 C
Unvaccinated public servant affected by vaccine mandate

The Antigua and Barbuda government has become one of the first within the region to implement vaccine mandates, in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The majority of these mandates will come into effect on October 1.

A top government official remains at home due to being unvaccinated.

National Parks Commissioner Ann Marie Martin has been out of office since Monday, following the new government vaccine mandate which took effect from October 1st.

The Parks Commissioner wrote a letter to the Board seeking to be excused from the vaccine mandate under religious exemption.

However, this request was denied.

Chief of Staff Lionel Hurst reiterated that any public servant who does not report for work after September 30 following the two-week period to get vaccinated should remain away from the workplace.

