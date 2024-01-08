Unlocking opportunities: The path to Athletic Scholarships for Antiguan Track and Field Athletes

By Samuel Peters

In the world of sports, particularly track and field, the journey from local competitions to international scholarships is a formidable challenge.

However, for the athletes of Power, Speed, and Endurance (PSE) in Antigua and Barbuda, this transition has become a reality.

In a recent conversation with Teddy Daley, a coach from PSE, we gained insights into the process of securing scholarships for these athletes, shedding light on the efforts behind the scenes.

The process of gaining a scholarship begins with athletes showcasing their talents at events like Carifta, where scouts and coaches actively seek out promising individuals.

Coaches play a pivotal role in establishing connections with schools, and negotiations commence when athletes meet the performance criteria set by these institutions.

The application process involves submitting academic records, often through the NCAA clearinghouse or private evaluation centers like Scantron.

It’s not just about athletic prowess; academic eligibility is a crucial factor. The equivalency of a high school diploma in the US is a prerequisite, ensuring a holistic evaluation of the student-athlete.

The PSE club, led by dedicated coaches like Teddy and Heather Samuel-Daley, plays a significant role in supporting athletes throughout the process.

The club often steps in financially, covering costs associated with evaluations and other necessary expenses.

Coaches sometimes even dig into their own pockets to ensure that no deserving athlete misses out on an opportunity due to financial constraints.



Dwayne Fleming Ajani Daley

The collaboration between athletes, parents, and coaches extends beyond the track.

Determining the course of study involves considering the athlete’s aspirations and the practicalities of the educational institution.

The decision-making process is collaborative, with a significant emphasis on the athlete’s and parents’ preferences.

While full-ride scholarships that cover all expenses are relatively rare, many athletes at PSE secure partial scholarships.

These scholarships often cover tuition, room and board, but additional costs may require contributions from the athletes or their families.

Negotiations between the school and the athlete’s support network play a crucial role in shaping the terms of the scholarship.

Some of the club’s recent achievements over the last year, has been to successfully secure six scholarships, with five athletes venturing to the United States and one to Jamaica.

The athletes, including Dwayne Fleming, Ajani Daley, Kyra O’Garro, La’nica Locker, and Geraldine Barnes, represent not only the club’s success but also the potential for broader opportunities for Antiguan and Barbudan athletes.

As the first developmental meet of the year approaches, coaches and athletes are looking ahead and are gearing up to assess their progress and identify areas for improvement.

Beyond individual achievements, the PSE is also fostering relationships with schools that may benefit athletes across Antigua and Barbuda.

To conclude, the journey from local competitions to international scholarships is a testament to the dedication of athletes, coaches, and the supporting community at Power, Speed, and Endurance.

As these athletes continue to make strides on the track and in the classroom, the path to success becomes clearer, offering a beacon of hope for future generations of aspiring track and field stars in Antigua and Barbuda.