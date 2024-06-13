Unlocking core memories: EAG’s Floating Classroom makes waves in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Every islander has a version of these memories. The vibrant colours of a beautiful day in the Caribbean. The smell of salt in the air, and the sounds of excited chatter and laughter from children eager to be outside.

But how many of them also can add the gentle sounds of the boat’s engine as it heads off to the offshore islands? The sights and sounds of birds overhead as you peer at them through your binoculars or observe them nesting up close while standing on Great Bird Island. And the distinct features of the critically endangered endemic Antiguan Racer as wildlife ecologists give you your very first glimpse of this rare Antiguan and Barbudan treasure.

Every year on 5 June, World Environment Day is celebrated as a global event raising awareness about the challenges facing our planet. This year’s theme focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience under the slogan “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration”. For over two decades, the Environmental Awareness Group (EAG) and the Sandals Foundation have built human-nature connections in Antigua and Barbuda through the EAG’s Floating Classroom Initiative. As we celebrate this year’s theme, we are pleased to share how our work has benefited over 300 children, unlocking core memories during the 2023-2024 school year period.

Under its award-winning Offshore Islands Conservation Programme, the Floating Classroom is designed as an outdoor experiential learning activity that takes children into one of Antigua and Barbuda’s largest marine reserves where they can experience the wonders of the natural environment, learn about resident and migratory birds, marine life, ecosystems and the power of local-led conservation efforts by the EAG and its partners, which brought back the critically endangered Antiguan Racer from the brink of extinction.

In recent years, the Floating Classroom has gotten an extra boost to complement the field activity through the incorporation of the three-episodic series “Into the Wild with the EAG.” This interactive programme is coupled with colourful Student Activity Booklets and Teachers’ Resource Guides and was developed to align with the primary science curriculum within Antigua and Barbuda. Used as a critical learning tool, the Into the Wild Series has since been endorsed by the Ministry of Education to “Bring Science Alive.” Anthony Spencer, Science Coordinator at the Ministry said: “This kind of engagement is absolutely critical to the development of students and has helped me fulfill a personal dream of partnering with groups that love science and youth involvement as much as I do.”

With the energy and excitement surrounding the series, the EAG realised that we needed to do even more! In 2023, the Sandals Foundation generously enabled us to offer a truly unique experience for 33 Barbudan students, allowing them to come to Antigua for their first ever Floating Classroom. These eager young minds travelled by ferry, crossing the waters to Antigua, where they spent a day immersed in the EAG’s world. They embarked on a thrilling search for the elusive Antiguan Racer, a critically endangered snake, and marvelled at the beauty of the offshore islands, gaining a deeper understanding of their surrounding environment.

Sunnyside Tutorial Students are given a guided tour of mangroves by EAG staff. Credits_ Chaso Media Students take a guided bird tour stopping at Codrington Island. Credits Chaso Media

The EAG then reciprocated this opportunity, taking 20 Antiguan students, teachers, and parents on the first ever ‘Discover Barbuda’ Floating Classroom, a journey designed to explore the wonders of the sister island. This special trip allowed them to connect with local environmentalists, learning about Barbuda’s crucial ecological significance. The day was filled with unforgettable moments: observing the endemic Barbuda Warbler, a unique and charming songbird; visiting historic landmarks that whispered tales of the past; and witnessing the awe-inspiring sight of the largest Magnificent Frigatebird nesting colony in the Western Hemisphere – the Codrington Lagoon.

These Floating Classroom experiences were a testament to the EAG’s commitment to fostering environmental awareness and appreciation for the natural wonders of the Caribbean, bridging the islands through shared experiences and creating lasting memories for the future generations.

Since the launch of Into the Wild in 2022, the EAG has disseminated 2700 educational booklets and 135 resource guides to 60 schools across the twin-island nation. These materials provide students with comprehensive knowledge on marine conservation, waste management, and the importance of preserving Antigua and Barbuda’s natural and cultural heritage. Complementing the distribution of educational materials, the Floating Classroom Experience has embarked on 18 trips, engaging 350 children and sixty adults in hands-on learning expeditions. These trips have catered to a diverse range of participants, including students from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, summer camps, service organizations, and community groups. The programme has fostered a sense of environmental responsibility and instilled a love of nature in participants of all ages.

Students learn to use binoculars during Floating Classroom, Credits Chaso Mediua Student uses binoculars on Great Bird Island. Credits Chaso Media

“Through our Floating Classrooms Initiative, we’ve empowered our country’s future stewards to connect with and protect their natural and cultural heritage. Creating these meaningful experiences with nature has allowed us to cultivate a sense of responsibility, leaving lifelong impressions on Antiguans and Barbudans from all ages, faces and spaces,” remarked Offshore Islands Conservation Programme Coordinator, Shanna Challenger.

In Antigua and Barbuda, a common weekend activity is a good “soak” at the beach. Each weekend, people flock to one of our 365 beaches and enjoy an afternoon soaking up the sun and the sea, but many do not have any idea what lies beneath.

Well, it was time to unlock some more memories and literally make waves!

Students from Holy Trinity Primary in Barbuda enjoy the Floating

Classroom on Great Bird Island. Credits Chaso Media

This past year, the EAG has taken out 31 amateur snorkellers to snorkel around the reefs of Antigua and Barbuda and over coral nurseries being managed by the National Parks Authority and the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy. Armed with laminated Species ID cards, the snorkellers got a crash course in fish and invertebrate species that they could expect to see while they paddled slowly around. The adults are no different from the children as the sounds of muffled enjoyment came from them as they swam with sea turtles, and saw sea urchins and parrotfish up close, but from a safe distance. Seeing our country from underwater also allowed them to see the impact of threats such as plastic pollution and coral bleaching, emphasising the need for local reef restoration action. Perhaps the question is: “Why do all of this? Why expend all of this energy to create memories for children and adults?”

As climate change shifts from becoming a global phenomenon, to becoming a part of our everyday lives, there is a real need for Caribbean countries to do things differently.

“Understanding how our ecosystems provide for us, whether it is through protection from storm surge, food through fisheries, livelihoods through ecotourism and more, strategic education programmes will enhance how we view and interact with these spaces. By supporting local organisations such as the EAG, the Sandals Foundation is ensuring that there will always be generations of local environmentalists, who can see the change and be the change needed to preserve and conserve our natural treasures,” says Patrice Gilpin, Public Relations Manager at Sandals Foundation.

Students from 12 primary schools across Antigua journeyed to Barbuda for the very first time with support from the Sandals Foundation.

Credits Chaso Media

What began as a humble endeavour over two decades ago has now blossomed, and the EAG’s Floating Classroom Initiative has surpassed all expectations. The programme has not only educated countless individuals about the importance of environmental conservation but has also inspired a deep sense of commitment and responsibility in its participants. In 2023, six of the tertiary level attendees became dedicated volunteers, actively engaging in EAG’s conservation programmes. One notable area of involvement is wildlife monitoring, where these passionate individuals have been trained by the EAG and collect invaluable data on critically endangered snakes, nesting sea turtles, and threatened birds. One of the participants – Trinity Archibald – has taken it even further and is currently a technical intern at the EAG, and will be pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Ecology at UWI Cave Hill in September 2024.

Through their tireless efforts, these individuals have created a generation of environmentally conscious citizens but also nurtured a community of dedicated conservationists. So, let’s continue to unlock core memories and make waves in Antigua and Barbuda for the benefit of people and wildlife.

Thank you to the Sandals Foundation for graciously supporting the Floating Classroom Initiative over the years. Special thanks to our partners and service providers: Ministry of Education, National Parks Authority, Antigua Nature Tours, Stingray City Antigua, The Birds Nest, Stooge Co., ScripJ, U-Design, Chaso Media, barbudanGO, BirdsCaribbean, Josmar Marquez, Elderfield “Tommy” George, the Lifeguard Association and the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy.

students enjoying the bird life on great bird island. credits chaso media student poses with barbuda warbler wings at martello tower credits chaso media

Student gently holds critically endangered Antiguan Racer.

Credits_ Chaso Media OICP Coordinator Shanna Challenger shows Antiguan Racer

to Barbudan student Magnificent Frigatebirds in Barbuda. Credit_ Chaso Media Great Bird Island is exceptionally rich in biodiversity and home to species found nowhere else on the planet. Credits_ Chaso Media eag’s wildlife officer teaches students about the antiguan racer’s conservation story. credits chaso media Codrington Lagoon is globally recognized as an Important Bird Area, home to the largest group of nesting Magnificent Frigatebirds in the Western Hemisphere. Credits_ Chaso Media