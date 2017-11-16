United stuns Potters on home turf

By Neto Baptiste

All Saints United were the only winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Tuesday after they beat home team Potters Tigers 2-1 to open their campaign on a positive note.

United, who was a contender for promotion last season, had goals from Oshane Blackwood and Rokeba Cordice in minutes, 40 and 56 respectively, as they claimed a maximum of three points from the match.

Keon Greene was the lone goal-scorer for Potters, netting in the 23rd minute to give home team an early advantage.

The results puts United at the top of the standings thus far.

Meanwhile, Freemans Village Scorpions and Hill Top FC played to a 2-2 draw when they clashed in Freemans Village.

Kenya Marcel and Urie Mitchell both netted once for Hill Top while Dequan Hector netted once for Scorpions with the other goal for the home team coming from Carlos Carty who inadvertently put the ball into the back of his net for an own-goal.

In the other First Division contest on Tuesday, Lion Hill and John Hughes played to a 1-1 draw in Golden Grove.