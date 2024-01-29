United hand Old Road first top-flight loss

By Neto Baptiste

Former champions Old Road FC suffered their first loss of the 2023/24 Premier Division season when, on Saturday, they were beaten 2-1 by the still undefeated All Saints United at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

All goals were scored in the second half of what was the feature contest of a triple-header. Nazir McBurnette put United ahead in the 48th minute from the penalty spot, but national player and the league’s leading scorer with 14 strikes, Raheem Deterville, drew Old Road level in minute 80.

The All Saints men were however determined to take all three points from the contest and found the winner just one minute from regulation when Malcolm Stewart struck from close range.

Green City FC won their first match of the competition with a one-nil triumph over Pigotts Bullets.

The win lifts United to 22 points from eight showings and third on the standings, while Old Road remains second with 22 points following nine matches.

There was triumph as well for Gardens Stars FC as they picked up their fourth win in eight showings, recording a comfortable 4-1 victory over FC Aston Villa in Saturday’s opening clash.

Jared Williams led the way with a double for Garden Stars, striking in minutes 21 and 61. There were single conversions from Karique Knight in minute 45 and Sadique Adams in minute 89 in the winning effort. Kwame Kirby scored the lone goal for Aston Villa when he struck in the 31st minute.

The win lifts Garden Stars to 14 points from eight matches and into the top seven on the 16-team standings while Aston Villa remains on 17 points and fourth on the standings.

In the other match contested Saturday, Green City FC picked up their first win in eight matches when they edged Pigotts Bullets 1-0. Ranjae Williams scored the lone goal of the match when he netted in minute 63 to lift the City to four points and out of the automatic relegation zone. Bullets remains on six points from eight showings.