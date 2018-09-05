Union to meet with Social Security

The Antigua and Barbuda Social Security Board is to meet with the union representing disgruntled staff, who are calling for disciplinary action to be taken against one of its managers over alleged inappropriate conduct.

Yesterday was the second day of protest action taken by several dozen staff members who are calling for the manager to be held accountable for allegedly touching a customer service representative who rejected his advances.

Danley Philip, chairman of the Social Security Board told OBSERVER media yesterday that meetings have already been held and there will be continued dialogue to bring staff up to speed with what is happening.

“Work is still going on, some of the workers are still manning the fort. I am not sure what is happening in town, but, I know the staff were told that we are meeting with the union and they probably should have returned to work,” he said.

Philip said the operations were not severely impeded by the protest action since skeletal staff remained at their posts to ensure pension and other benefits were processed and paid to beneficiaries.

In an earlier interview with OBSERVER media, President of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU), Wigley George said he wanted the Social Security Board to send a strong message that such behaviour was unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

George said the manager had reported to senior management that the employee had used “foul” language against him.

When our newsroom arrived yesterday at the office located on Long Street, only a dozen employees were outside, standing on the step still expressing their dissatisfaction with the progress of the report since the alleged incident happened “some time ago”.

Employees said that the aggrieved worker and her colleagues feel that management and the board are not taking the report seriously and they want the manager who has been in his post for at least a year, removed.

Efforts to contact David Mathias, the director of the social security board proved unsuccessful at the time of going to press.