Union officials explain industrial action threat as Director of Education calls for urgent meeting

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (A&BUT) has threatened to take industrial action over what it describes as longstanding issues with its employer, the Ministry of Education.

In an interview with Observer, A&BUT President, Casroy Charles, and General Secretary Sharon Kelsick, spoke about the main issues that they are seeking to have resolved, including 24-hour security—an issue that Charles and Kelsick indicated was more than a decade under discussion.

“We are not saying that they do not provide security or attempt to, but based what has been transpiring recently, it suggests that what they have in place is not working the way it should, and we have been agitating for them to improve upon it,” Charles noted.

The General Secretary added, “Times change, and I found that as a society, we want everything to change except education, where we are often on the backburner…so our classrooms are still archaic, but we want teachers to create students who are technologically savvy.

“Our security has changed, because children are different, parenting is different; there is no respect for schools and churches anymore…and inasmuch these things have changed, we are being told that, ‘they have provided security’—they provided the bare minimum.”

Teachers have been overly irate with the government over its handling of school security, with multiple incidences of attacks carried out against school students, and physical brawling among youth, which has seen a significant uptick in the last few months.

“For me, it is frightening as a teacher, not just because of the attacks, but I look at the system as a whole, and we are going to lose our quality teachers and it is going to be hard for us to attract any more teachers.”

In a letter obtained by Observer media over the weekend, the A&BUT leadership has said that “despite our engagement with our employer over the past months to settle longstanding contentious issues…they continue to contravene the spirit of good faith.”

Kelsick said that despite these meetings, trust has been breached between the Education Ministry and teachers, and he further said that the vexing question of inadequate security was just the breaking point for teachers.

“Our aim is not just for a meeting, but we want a quality engagement where we get real answers to the questions that we have, because we don’t want to keep going back to our membership with ‘I don’t know,’ and ‘Wait,’ and ‘It will happen next month,’ and next month comes and nothing happens,” she said.

The letter noted that other concerns including teacher upgrades, head of department honourarium/ex-gratia payments, and negotiations for the 2018-2020 collective bargaining agreement.

Teacher upgrades refer to teachers given an improved grade as a result of attaining a level of educational knowledge, which, according to the union representatives, also include an additional payment package.

Kelsick noted that some teachers who currently have master’s degrees struggle with obtaining retroactive pay, and teachers have been forced to personally source many their essential tools for teaching.

In September last year, Director of Education Clare Browne said that by the end of the calendar year (December 2022), all eligible teachers would receive upgrades, some of whom have been waiting seven years.

She also noted the lack of governmental appreciation for the work of teachers during the pandemic, where teachers were expected to use online classroom systems.

The letter also stated that many of the Union’s concerns will require multiple meetings, and that teachers will return to work once the Union’s representatives have been engaged by the Ministry, where they would be granted “21 days after the initial meeting to either rectify the issues, or achieve consensus on a way forward.”

Meanwhile, the Director Browne reacted to the letter, calling the threat of industrial action “unfortunate” and claimed that “the Ministry must continue to engage the Union and work aggressively with the other necessary governmental departments as we seek a swift resolution.”

Browne called for another urgent meeting on Monday (today) with Union executives.