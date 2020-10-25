Union meeting scheduled to discuss LIAT

Spread the love













The Antigua Barbuda Workers Union will be holding a meeting with its members attached to LIAT (1974) Ltd this coming Wednesday.

The talks, to be held at the union’s Newgate Street headquarters, will address the recent termination letters that were distributed to all staff, and other employee-related matters.

Late last week, another batch of workers from the ailing airline were formally terminated.

The letters were issued by court-approved administrator, Cleveland Seaforth, who is overseeing the restructuring of the collapsed airline.

The workers were informed that their positions were being made redundant and matters relating to severance and other entitlements would be dependent upon the outcome of the court-supervised restructuring process.