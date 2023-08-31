Union concerned that retained LIAT staff are working without contracts

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles



Despite reports that talks between the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) and Prime Minister Gaston Browne have ended, the union is still calling for discussions regarding unpaid severance for former LIAT employees.

Prime Minister Browne previously stated that he had ceased negotiations with the ABWU after his offer of a smaller compassionate payment in lieu of full severance was turned down multiple times.

However, the ABWU’s Secretary General, Senator David Massiah, has noted many unresolved issues beyond just severance.

Senator Massiah emphasised the need for a meeting between retained LIAT workers and airline bosses to establish a comprehensive contract, given the current disenfranchisement he said the workers are experiencing.

He said the situation needs to be resolved through honest and reasonable discussion to create an environment that is beneficial for all parties.

“These workers are hurting. They are working without contracts and evidence that they will receive benefits because they have no contractual agreement.

“We need answers. We crave a sit-down with the government. It cannot just be business as usual. Apart from the long overdue severance issue, these current workers go to work every day not knowing when it will be their last on the job,” he said.

When Observer media contacted Prime Minister Browne, his response was “no comments”.

All this comes as the government of Antigua and Barbuda continues to push for the relaunch of LIAT (Antigua and Barbuda) under the new corporate structure of LIAT 2020.

LIAT was declared bankrupt in July 2020 but resumed operations in November 2020 under a temporary framework and with a reduced schedule.

The airline’s shareholders decided to replace it with LIAT 2020, with efforts to establish it currently underway.