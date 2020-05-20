Union bosses urge teachers to be safe

The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers has asked its members, particularly those with pre-existing medical conditions, to follow the safety protocols that are in place at schools across the country.

General Secretary of the A&BUT Annetta Alexander Hunte issued the appeal to educators in the public system who returned to the classroom today.

Teachers will be working along with thousands of fifth formers and college students who are preparing to sit exams administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) in July.

Prior to today’s reopening, Board of Education and Central Board (CBH) officials conducted an extensive cleaning and disinfecting programme to ensure the schools were ready to be occupied.

The A&BUT also worked with the Ministry of Education to develop a set of protocols and guidelines for the reopening.

Alexander-Hunte said, for the most part, the union is pleased with the progress thus far.

Meanwhile, the A&BUT’s General Secretary also addressed a recent release issued by the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) regarding the CXC exams.

The CUT yesterday condemned a decision taken by the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) for regional students to sit the CXC exams in July.

The CUT said it was calling on regional governments to be mindful not to rush the process for the reopening of schools to facilitate the writing of exams unless all safety measures are implemented first.