Union and supermarket join forces to offer gift vouchers to ex-LIAT staff

Former employees of LIAT 1974 Ltd and Caribbean Airport Services (CAS), who were terminated during the Covid-19 pandemic, will benefit from a gift voucher initiative undertaken by the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) in partnership with Billy’s Food Mart.

According to a release, the initiative was conceived by the union’s management and executive committee and aims to bring relief to those ex-employees who are members of the union but have been unable to secure new employment.

The vouchers, valued at EC$200, can be used to buy food and household items and are redeemable at the Friars Hill Road store.

General Secretary of the ABWU, David Massiah, said the union was delighted to assist this cohort of members who have been particularly disadvantaged.

“We want the former employees of LIAT 1974 Ltd and Caribbean Airport Services to know that we continue to stand with them in this difficult time.

“Even as we continue to advocate for their severance pay, we wish to empathise with them in a tangible way, hence the gift vouchers,” Massiah stated.

The General Secretary also applauded the management of Billy’s Food Mart for their willingness to partner with the union on the initiative.

Eligible individuals are asked to complete an online registration form available at www.abwunion.com and Facebook/AntiguaBarbudaWorkersUnion. Forms will also be available at the ABWU headquarters on Lower Newgate Street. The deadline for registration is April 5.