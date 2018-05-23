Underwood hits PM, Hurst on Asot scandal

New Story

Former Ambassador and United Progressive Party Education Officer Joan Underwood has rubbished the Chief of Staff’s assertion that the latest scandal involving Asot Michael, will not harm Antigua and Barbuda’s reputation.

Speaking to our newsroom this morning (Wednesday) Underwood said she doubted whether Hurst himself was really of that view.

Meanwhile, she has issued a call for the Integrity Commission to begin an immediate investigation of the allegations that surfaced in a UK high court judgement nearly two weeks ago.

Michael is alleged to have demanded kickbacks and gifts from British investor Peter Virdee and another man, Jo Hanns Dieter Trutschler. He has denied that allegations emphatically. Underwood is also criticizing Prime Minister Gaston Browne for his handling on the matter.

Underwood also called out Browne for his often-repeated stance that his government is very transparent.

