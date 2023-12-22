Underdogs hand VIP defeat in Bullets 100 Balls

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

TG’s Welding and Fab Underdogs defeated VIP by six wickets in the Bullets 100 Ball Tapeball Competition on Tuesday night.

VIP took first strike after winning the toss and recorded 188 for 6 from their allotted 100 balls.

Under-19 batter Shemar Periera top-scored with 51, hitting five sixes and three fours, while Kadeem Josiah made 48 with medium pacer Kenny Benjamin picking up two for 40.

In response, the Underdogs reached the 189 target with one ball to spare as Owen Graham, Malique Jacobs and Vishal Gobin scored 35, 34 and 25 runs respectively.

In the match played on Wednesday, Bullets continued its dominance at home against Dredgers with a crushing 10-wicket win.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, but found great difficulty in scoring against the home side.

They posted a paltry 83 for 9 from 78 balls with Glenton Williams scoring the highest score of 19. Captain Andra Samuel accounted for three wickets with Vaughn Charles picking up two as well.

In contrast, Bullets shot down the target set by reaching it in just 21 balls.

Essan Warner and Deran Benta scored 37 and 31 runs respectively.