Under-20 school football league postponed

September 7, 2018 Carlena Knight The Big Scores No comments

The Under-20 category in the Ministry of Sports Inter-school Football league has been postponed.

This is according to School Football Coordinator, Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin who explained that instead of kicking off the senior’s section a few weeks earlier than the initial October 4 opening, the league would host a preseason knockout tournament.

“The knockout will be an open competition where only one male and female team will be allowed to enter from each of the participating schools.”

The former footballer gave his reasoning behind the tournament linking the short preparation to it.

“This would be easier on the schools because of course it’s just the first week really since school reopened and because it’s open, then any age group can play, so if you are 14 and think you have what it takes then you can play.”

“We will however be having a meeting with all the participating schools tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. at the ARG to discuss matters dealing with the league.”

Benjamin also disclosed that the program will begin alongside the other age groups with a march- past and opening ceremony at the Antigua Recreation Grounds in October.

The senior male and female categories were slated to kick off on September 17.
