Under-17 boys hold West Indies women to a draw in practice matches

The West Indies women were held to a draw in their two-match T20 practice series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds on Tuesday by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Under-17 boys’ team.

Kadeem Henry led the charge for the victors of the first session with an impressive 33 runs to upset the West Indies women by 7 wickets.

Opting to bat first, the West Indies women who were the favourites to win the match posted 101 for four off 20 overs with Barbadian, Hayley Matthews hitting a top score of 31 runs.

Jamaican, Chedean Nation, chipped in with the bat with 23 runs.

In reply, the Under-17 boys soared to 103 for 3 from 18.5 overs.

In addition to Henry’s 33 runs, Jaheim Africa contributed with 31 runs.

Grenadian, Afy Fletcher, bowling for West Indies women had taken two wickets, one maiden for four overs.

The West Indies women however got their revenge on the youngsters as they walked away with the victory in the afternoon session by 9 wickets.

Batting first, the boys amassed a total of 111 runs for four wickets from 20 overs.

Both Kenny Sutton and Jaheim Africa had a top knock of 23 runs with a not out by Sutton respectively.

Hayley Matthew had

another impressive showing with the ball taking

two wickets for 16 runs in 3 overs.

With their turn at the crease, the West Indies women surpassed the target in 19. 2 overs losing only five wickets as Trinidadian Merissa Aguilleira did the damage with the bat with a 34 not-out performance.

Glen Williams and Demetri Lucas took two wickets each. Lucas for 19 runs and Williams 22.

The two teams will now turn their attention to the 50 overs format as they are scheduled to battle today at 9 a.m.