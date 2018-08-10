Under-14 boys draw second encounter

The Under-14 Benna Boys were held to a draw by Dominica on Wednesday in their second Group A encounter of the ongoing Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Boy’s Challenge series at the Warner Park Sporting Complex in St. Kitts.

This draw comes after the Benna Boys handed host team St. Kitts a 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Benna Boys drew first blood as early as the 9th minute with a strike from Tyrique Thwaites of Pigotts SC but could not hold on to the lead as Dominica equalised late in the second half to keep hope alive and move to the top of the group standings with five points after three showings.

Antigua and Barbuda sit in the second spot with four points after two showings and will face Montserrat today at 2 p.m.

The Benna Boys will play their final group game on Sunday against St. Vincent and the Grenadines also at 2 p.m.

Rolston Williams is the Technical Director, Desmond Bleau – Head Coach, Auckland Jarvis -Assistant Coach, Justin Joseph – Physiotherapist and Curtis Charles – Manager/Equipment Manager.