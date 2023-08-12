Uncharted waters: Gomes commends players, coaches and parents following ‘promising’ under-15 results

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Technical director for football Sowerby Gomes has commended the country’s under-15 boys’ national team for their performance in the ongoing Concacaf Under-15 Boys Championships following their exit in the knockout round on Thursday.

Antigua and Barbuda were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Nicaragua after having advanced from Group H in League B of the competition.

“Our boys have gone into uncharted waters but we must commend the coaching staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association because they would have prepared these young boys very well. We would not have gone off and prepared tournaments for them to participate in this particular tournament. I just want to thank each and everyone of our young players and particularly the parents who have given the support to their children,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda Under-15 Boys’ Football Team.

The young Benna Boys, playing their first match in the win or go home round of the championships, took the lead in the opening stages of the second half via a strike from Vaughn Jackson. The Antiguans however, could not hold on to the end as Nicaragua equalized towards the end of the match.

Nicaragua then went on to claim the match 4-2 on penalties. Marco Michael and Brandon Stachell netted from the penalty spot.

Gomes assured that the journey does not end here for the young players.

“They certainly will be in training because they will be the next set for the under-17 Concacaf tournament so this is a set-up that we are going to be nurturing very closely and definitely, as we get back and as we allow them to recuperate, they will be in training at least two or three days per week,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda advanced to the knockout round of the competition following a 3-1 win over hosts Curacao last Tuesday, finishing second in Group H of League B with six points.