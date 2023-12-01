Unbeaten ECAB makes it 10-0 in ABAVA Business League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

ECAB has been in excellent form this season by winning every encounter in the ABAVA Business Volleyball League and proved just that at the YMCA Sports Complex on Wednesday evening. They came up against defending Champions APUA INET and certainly had to prove their mettle against a team which is desperate to retain its crown.

The game was certainly one of excitement as the teams played pound for pound, shot for shot throughout the match. Though the match only lasted 45 minutes and ECAB won in familiar fashion with a 2-0 victory, they had to try their best to stay ahead of APUA Inet.

They won the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-22 progressing to the semifinal which will be played on 7th December. However, they will have to wait to see who they play in that match, as the other three teams that have progressed to the semifinals have one match each remaining. Those teams are the defending Champions APUA Inet, ICONS and Treasury.

In the second encounter of the evening, Nate Burton Photography Services beat Media 25-20 and 25-21. Medso will meet Royalton at 6:30 on Saturday for the last preliminary encounter at the YMCA Sports Complex.