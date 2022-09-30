UN fellowship opportunity for young Antiguan and Barbudan

- Advertisement -

An opportunity for a fellowship with the United Nations (UN) is on offer to one young Antiguan and Barbudan.

The President of the UN General Assembly Fellowship Programme aims to promote youth engagement in multilateralism and support the next generation of diplomats.

The fellowship will bring to New York a small group of young diplomats and civil servants from developing countries and small island developing states, ensuring geographical representation and gender balance.

Nominees should be aged between 25 and 32, hold a university degree, demonstrate fluency in verbal and written English, and have a maximum of three years’ experience working in national government.

The fellowship will partner with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research to impart training on the United Nations, its organs and subsidiary bodies.

The training will cover topics including sustainable development, climate change, peace and conflict resolution and human rights, as well as skills development in negotiation, drafting and public diplomacy.

The fellows will gain an in-depth understanding of the workings of the United Nations system, from the Secretariat to the United Nations funds and programmes, specialised agencies and other entities and bodies.

Email [email protected] for more details.