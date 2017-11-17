Umpire earns top marks in Windies exams

New Story

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) – Jamaica-born umpire Alex Knight earned the highest mark of

97.5 percent in the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association practical and oral examinations.

The Bermuda Cricket Umpires Association said that Knight, a resident here, finished above 34 others in the exams.

“Alex’s success is a clear demonstration that we have a very competitive umpiring training product in Bermuda and the only challenge separating our officials from even greater results is more opportunities,” the BCUA said in a statement.

“We’re all excited about it, he got the highest mark of anybody. We wish to congratulate Alex on his remarkable results and urge him to continue to develop his craft.”

Knight has been umpiring for about five years in Bermuda, where he previously played as a wicketkeeper/batsman for Police in the island’s domestic league.

“When I stopped playing for Police, I was encouraged by my peers to umpire after I did a game as a square-leg umpire,” said Knight said.

The Royal Gazette newspaper reported that with his “calm, quiet demeanour,” Knight has become one of the island’s most respected officials.

Knight, who has been coaching under-eight and under-11 girls’ teams for the past eight years, said he has a good rapport with the island’s senior players.

“You have to keep receiving the advice because the game is still evolving and is bigger than all of us,” he told the Gazette.

Bermuda Cricket Board president Lloyd Fray also congratulated Knight on his accomplishment.

“I am delighted, but not surprised, to learn that Alex has scored so highly in the recent WICUA exams,” Fray said.

“Alex has been officiating locally, and abroad, at a very high level and is well-respected in our cricket community. I also recognise the efforts of Roger Dill, the BCUA training officer, who tirelessly continues to develop umpires locally at all levels.”

Fray said: “Alex was one of four umpires recently selected to officiate in Argentina, where our BCUA umpires continue to demonstrate their leadership in umpiring in the region.

“Congratulations, Alex and well done. I hope this will inspire more people to enjoy our great sport from the outstanding viewpoint of being an umpire.”