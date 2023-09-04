UK’s Anthony Ferguson confirms interim role with the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

- Advertisement -

Anthony Ferguson, a coach from the United Kingdom, has been confirmed as the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) new Interim Senior Men’s Assistant Head Coach.

Ferguson joined the international setup on a short-term basis earlier this year, but his role has now been made interim until the end of November.

Ferguson has a wealth of experience in coaching, curriculum development, player pathways, and leadership. He will lead talent identification for the association and work with local talent in order to develop a consistent programme of delivery. This will then be merged when overseas players join and play in the CONCACAF Nations League against Guyana, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

In his role with the ABFA, Ferguson will work closely with the General Secretary (Rohan Hector), Technical Director (Sowerby Gomes), and Head Coach (Mikele Leigertwood) in developing and overseeing a structured programme for players and coaches across all age groups for both the men’s and women’s pathways.

As Assistant Head Coach, he will be responsible for local staff management along with session planning and delivery. Ferguson will also work to foster a holistic development programme for the men’s under 15s, under 17s, and women’s pathway.

“This is an amazing and unique role,” Ferguson said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with such talented, enthusiastic, and passionate people who are keen to explore and develop themselves as well as the current and future players.

“The additional fact that it’s such a beautiful and welcoming country makes the whole project much more enjoyable.”

In addition to coaching, teaching, and leadership qualifications and expertise, Ferguson holds the Premier League Elite Head of Coaches award and the esteemed League Managers Association Diploma in Management.

He has considerable experience as a Coach Developer, having worked with the Football Association as a leading tutor on various high-level courses and with coaches and players at Reading, AFC Wimbledon, Tottenham Hotspur and the Bangladesh Football Federation. (www.footballcareers.com)