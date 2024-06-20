Ukrainian President thanks A&B for supporting Global Peace Summit communique

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Antigua and Barbuda for its decision to become one of the first states not represented at the Ukrainian-initiated Global Peace Summit to sign onto its communique backing the nation’s call for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Summit on Peace in Ukraine or Global Peace Summit took place from June 15-16 in Switzerland with over 100 countries and organisations taking part in the summit, including the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and members of the European Union.

The final text for the summit was signed by more than 80 countries with India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who all attended the conference, choosing to not sign the agreement.

The communique called for a refrain from “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders, including territorial waters, and the resolution of disputes through peaceful means as principles of international law”.

Additionally, the outcome document focussed on nuclear energy safety and security, freedom of navigation and global food security, and other humanitarian aspects.

The war in Ukraine has worsened a global hunger crisis, and increased inflation rates across the world, having an indirect impact on the Caribbean region.

On his social media account, President Zelensky said that Antigua and Barbuda’s support “demonstrates that our Peace Formula and vision for a just and lasting peace are shared by every continent and region of the world, from Europe to the Caribbean.

“A truly stable world is one of real equality, where all nations have a say and can demonstrate their leadership. This is precisely why we created the Peace Summit format, which we will continue to develop by involving new participants and working thoroughly to bring peace closer,” he said