UK to donate 12,000 vaccines to Antigua and Barbuda

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that it will begin delivering nine million Covid-19 vaccines around the world, including to Antigua and Barbuda this week to help tackle the pandemic.

Raab said “The UK is sending 12,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Antigua and Barbuda as part of the first batch of the 100 million doses we’ve pledged, to get the poorest parts of the world vaccinated as a matter of urgency. We’re doing this to help the most vulnerable, but also because we know we won’t be safe until everyone is safe.”

A total of five million doses are being offered to COVAX, the scheme to ensure equitable, global access to Covid-19 vaccines.

COVAX will urgently distribute them to lower income countries via an equitable allocation system, which prioritises delivering vaccines to people who most need them.

Another four million doses will be shared directly with countries in need.

At least 80 million of the 100 million doses will go to COVAX, with the rest going to countries directly.

The donations follow the pledge that G7 leaders made to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic in 2022.

This week’s deployment will help meet the urgent need for vaccines from countries

around the world, including in Africa, South East Asia and the Caribbean.

These regions are experiencing high levels of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

The UK has been at the forefront of the global response to Covid-19, including

through investing £90 million to support the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca

vaccine.

Over half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been

delivered at a non-profit price globally, with two-thirds going to lower and middle income countries.



The UK also kick-started efforts to establish COVAX in 2020, providing a total of

£548 million to fund vaccines for lower income countries.

The scheme has delivered more than 152 million vaccine doses to over 137 countries and territories, including in 83 lower-middle income countries. 65% of the initial vaccine doses have been Oxford-AstraZeneca.

COVAX aims to deliver 1.8 billion vaccines to lower-income countries around the world by early 2022.



UK’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid said “This is a global pandemic and Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect people and prevent the emergence of new variants. We want to make sure developing countries can build a wall of defence against the virus as we have in the UK through our vaccine rollout.



“The UK is one of the largest donors to COVAX and this donation is part of our pledge to send 100 million vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries. The government has secured enough doses for all UK residents, crown

dependencies and overseas territories to support our ongoing vaccination

programme and booster programme.”