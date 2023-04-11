UK Speaker of the House encourages youth to get involved in politics, speaks on mental health

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Speaker in the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has spoken about the need for youth to become more involved in politics.

During a brief visit to Antigua last week, Sir Lindsay met with the Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, and Speaker of the House of Representatives in Antigua, Sir Gerald Watt.

Sir Lindsay also met with a delegation from the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYAAB) who got the opportunity to ask him some questions.

“Don’t complain about things unless you are willing to get involved; if you want to make a difference, the only way is to be part of the political system and as a young person make sure your voice is heard,” Sir Lindsay advised.

“Who is going to stand up for young people if young people don’t? Older people might say, I know what [young people] want, but they don’t,” he added.

One question asked by one of the youth parliamentarians was what Sir Lindsay has learned from his time in politics and what message he would like to leave with the delegation about having a future political impact.

“It is about being honest with myself and being myself…if I am not true to myself, how can I be true to others?

“I always say when I go into schools, I am not the future, you are the future, and the future comes from yourselves.

“You have got to put yourself forward, you’ve got to push yourself, you have got to have that drive to deliver because you can make a difference for the people that you are going to represent…the country you are going to represent…and to me, that is everything,” he explained.

The UK Speaker said that giving young people a voice wasn’t just about “allowing them to talk” but listening to them and taking on board their aspirations and views. He gave the example of the youth charity, Inspire Youth Zone, in his constituency of Chorley, Lancashire.

Inspire Youth Zone opened in 2018, offering a wide variety of services to youth, and reportedly has had a significant impact. Sir Lindsay was appointed as its first honorary patron in 2021.

Meanwhile, Observer media also spoke to Sir Lindsay on an issue that has continuously been a hot topic in the country and the wider world—mental health.

“Mental health is the twilight service that nobody wants to discuss, nobody wants to invest. We have got to look after the future,” Sir Lindsay, who lost his daughter Natalie to suicide in 2017, told reporters at the meeting.

“People have troubles and issues [and] those issues can be resolved, but we need to put more money into the service, we need a better mental health service, and we need real support. If you see someone struggling, don’t turn away, go and help and be there for each other.

“The pandemic has shown what an effect it has had on people’s lives, young people in particular,” Sir Lindsay added.

Sir Lindsay has been a prominent advocate on mental health following his daughter Natalie’s suicide in 2017.

Sir Lindsay has been the Speaker of the UK House of Commons since 2019 following the resignation of his predecessor, Sir John Bercow.